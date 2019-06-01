Edwinstowe claim losing draw thanks to all-round display by Connor Price

Connor Price led with both the bat and the ball as Edwinstowe 1sts hung on for a losing draw in their derby clash at Worksop 1sts.

The hosts had the better of the Bassetlaw League Division One match to leapfrog Edwinstowe in the table.

First Price claimed two for 62 from 10 overs, taking late wickets to help restrict Worksop to 286 for eight from their 14 overs.

Pascal Broadley had done the early damage with three for 19, but Worksop recovered from 60 for three thanks to a stand of 109 for the fourth wicket between Ross Wicks (36) and opener Chris Taylor, who struck 15 boundaries in his 85.

Adam Walters, the sixth bowler used by Edwinstowe captain James Peacock, also took two wickets.

In reply, the visitors were given a solid start by openers Aaron Rhodes (11) and Adam Walters (15), who added 42 for the first wicket helped by extras.

Three wickets went down for 12 runs, but Price then got to work with the bat.

He shared a half-century stand for the fourth wicket with wicket-keeper Sam Wagstaffe (24) and went on to hit 11 boundaries in a knock of 64.

When he was dismissed Edwinstowe had reached 180 thanks also to Pascal Broadley’s patient nine from 39 balls.

Earlier Peacock hit a brisk 16.