Dynamic rally co-driver Phil Hall set to take on world again

Rally co-driver Phil Hall, of Mansfield, will continue his dynamic career progression with a second successive season in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) in 2019.

Hall, 28, will sit alongside fellow countryman Tom Williams as the only British crew to contest the prestigious five-round series.

After finishing tenth last year, the pair will be hoping to beat that and win the biggest prize in rallying, a place in the World Championship-2, not to mention a brand-new Fiesta R5.

Hall, a Royal Air Force reservist, is regarded as one of the leading new-generation British co-drivers and will be embarking on his fourth full season on the global stage after making his debut at Rally Australia in 2015.

He said: “It was clear last year that Tom and I were improving as a team, and I am focused on continuing to move forward in 2019.

“Last year’s goal was to gain experience of the championship. Now we want to push on a bit further to see what we can do. This will be one of the most competitive seasons yet in JWRC.”

About 15 crews will contest the five rounds in Ford Fiesta R2s. The first round will be in Sweden, followed by trips to Corsica, Sardinia and Finland before the season rounds off on home soil at Wales Rally GB in October.