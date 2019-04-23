Drained Ollie Hynd says he is enjoying his swimming again

Sutton’s Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd says he is enjoying his swimming again after a controversial spell that threatened his future in the sport.

The 24-year-old Hynd was left ‘heartbroken and confused’ by classification changes that meant he would have to compete against less-impaired swimmners.

He still battled to fourth place in the European Para Swimming Championships in Dublin, and now he says he’s looking ahead to the future, which includes the World Championships this summer and the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“I’m not putting any pressure on myself,” Hynd told the Paralympics GB website. “One thing about the journey I’ve been on is being able to find that enjoyment again in swimming.

“Obviously, 2018 was a year to forget. It didn’t pan out as I wanted it to, and the process was very draining.

“It definitely affected me, not only in my swimming but also me as a person. But I had to go with it.

“I’d previously been very fortunate in my career. I’d never had a major injury, nor a down year as such.”

Now, Hynd is steadily building up his training, but with a different attitude to before.

“It’s about being healty and happy at the moment,” he said. “If I can enjoy the upcoming World Para Series in Glasgow and swim well, I can then move on to the summer championships in a decent shape.

“Ultimately, I will train to go to the Paralympic Games.”