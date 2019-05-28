Donington Park debut for Mansfield racer Zak Shelton

Teenage Mansfield racer Zak Shelton — in his third year of racing — described his first appearance at Donington Park as amazing.

He claimed five points from two races in the second round of the British Talent Cup at the national track.

Shelton was 19th on the grid after qualifying on the Saturday of the race weekend.

In the first race he made a poor start, trailing last into the first corner.

After working through the packs, Shelton caught up with those battling for 13th.

His confidence was knocked by two wobbles on successive laps, but after two rivals crashed out he was pleased to be 14th.

The teenager made another poor start the following day, but pushed and with three laps to go managed to get up into 13th — and his lap times were faster than the ninth-placed rider.