Dominant Ashfield Ladies romp to 38-0 whitewash

In their first home game since September, Ashfield Ladies showed no signs of rustiness as they romped to a resounding 38-0 victory over Halifax Ladies.

Ashfield began the day just below their opponents in the National Conference, North-East First Division, but were dominant from the off, and it wasn’t long before prop Amy Brewer scored the first of six tries.

They pinned Halifax back, with forwards Violet Devonshire and Elena Martin-Lopez always dangerous, and impressive link play led to two tries for flanker Danii Booth either side of half-time. Next came two tries for outside centre Vicky Fegan before coaches’ player-of-the-match Bek Daft went over for the sixth, ahead of Chip Harrison’s fourth conversion. Players’ player-of-the-match was Shannon Poxon, who put in some crunching tackles.

This Sunday, Ashfield travel to Harrogate for their last match before Christmas.