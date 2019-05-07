Determined Cuckney back in business after shock blip

Determined Cuckney made a quickfire recovery from their shock defeat on the opening day of the Notts Premier League (NPL) season.

Cuckney, last season’s runners-up, sent Radcliffe-on-Trent reeling at Langwith Road, inflicting a 125-run defeat.

With the stormclouds gathering overhead, Radcliffe put the hosts in, but were soon made to regret their decision as Cuckney amassed a total of 264-7 from their 50 overs.

The bulwark of the innings was provided by Luke Wood, who not only rapped 83, including one six and ten fours, but also passed the milestone of 500 NPL career runs.

Wood shared 80 for the fourth wicket with Joseph Hayes (37, one six and five fours), which took the home side from 88-3 to 168-4 and laid the platform for further useful contributions from Nick Keast (31no, three sixes, from 13 deliveries), Josh Porter (19) and Alex Willerton (15no), Keast’s brother, Tom, had opened the innings with 33 (one six and six fours).

Radcliffe’s reply was struggling from the minute Willerton (4-14 in 9.4 overs) removed opener Riecko Parker-Cole for a duck.

Faraz Ali did make 46, but they then slid from 78-2 to 139 all out, with Jonathan Ball (2-23 in six overs) and Nick Keast (2-27 in five overs) picking up a couple of wickets apiece.

Elsewhere, Farnsfield (266-8) claimed a winning draw against Papplewick and Linby (243-8) in an entertaining clash that featured centuries for the hosts’ Curtis Mitchell (101no) and the visitors’ Jack Blatherwick (104).