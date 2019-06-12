Derbyshire sign paceman Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Derbyshire has signed 23-year-old Fynn Hudson-Prentice on a three-year deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

A right-arm quick bowler who also offers powerful middle-order striking, Hudson-Prentice will join up with the Derbyshire squad on 1 July after completing his commitments with the MCC Young Cricketers Programme.

He made five first-class appearances for Sussex between 2015 and 2016 and after being recognised through the MCC Young Cricketers programme, Hudson-Prentice has impressed for Derbyshire Second XI this season.

The all-rounder struck centuries against Durham (137 not out) and Worcestershire (104), while he has also been an asset with the ball, claiming four wickets in the Second XI One-Day trophy, including best figures of 2-19 against Nottinghamshire.

du plooy relishing life at Derbyshire

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “We have been very impressed with Fynn’s performances this season. The Second XI is all about opportunities. He has taken his consistently and he’ll be a valuable asset to the first-team squad.

“It is positive to see players coming through the MCC Young Cricketers Programme and into the county game. It’s important that young players have that pathway and this is proof of its success.”

Hudson-Prentice added: “I’m grateful to the MCC Young Cricketers Programme for the work they have done with me the past 18 months for me to get this opportunity with Derbyshire.

“I’ve enjoyed my time with Derbyshire so far and I’m pleased to have put in some good performances with bat and ball.

“It’s a good squad with a healthy competition for places. That can only be good for the players and the club as we aim to keep improving.”