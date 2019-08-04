Cuckney run chase upsets Notts Premier League title hopefuls Cavaliers and Carrington

The Notts Premier League titlew chase took another twist as Cuckney claimed their fourth win of the season.

A terrific unbroken century stand for the fifth wicket in their run chase saw Cuckney defeat second-placed Cavaliers and Carrington in a run fest.

Cavs chose to bat first and saw Bilal Shafayat and Shiv Thakor, coming together at 51 for two, combine in a 104-run third-wicket partnership that saw both batsmen pass 50.

Shafayat got there in 69 balls, with Thakor making it shortly after from 39 balls.

After Shafayat fell for 74, having brought up 5,500 NPL runs, Shaharyar Aslam made 34 in a stand of 59 with Thakor.

His second 50 needed 70 balls as he made it to 100 in 109 balls, finishing on 102 not out as Cavs totalled 267 for six.

David France was the pick of the bowling for Cuckney with three for 72 from 12 overs.

Lewis Bramley and Dan Hadlow claimed a wicket apiece.

Cuckney lost an early wicket in reply when Nicholas Keast was trapped lbw.

But Tom Keast and Nick Langford put on 109 for the second wicket to lay the platform for victory.

Both men fell for 66, with Keast’s 50 taking 66 balls and Langford’s seven fewer.

Keast hit 10 fours and a six, while Langford struck two sixes and seven fours.

William Butler and Tom Ullyott then took Cuckney home with an unbroken stand of 109.

Ulyott made 50 from 36 balls on his way to 58 not out, while Butler ended unbeaten on 49 as Cuckney reached their target with 15 balls remaining.