Cuckney held to winning draw by Farnsfield’s batsmen

Cuckney were able to close the gap between themselves and the third and fourth placed teams in the Notts Premier League after getting the best of a drawn match with Farnsfield at Langwith Road.

The hosts opted to bat first and saw Tom Keast, who hit 41, and James Hawley, who struck a patient 33 from 94 balls, put together an opening stand of 76.

Both hit five boundaries in their respective innings.

From 108 for one, a mini collapse ensued, with Mathew Roberts picking up three for 47, as Cuckney slid to 137 for six.

However, the seventh wicket pair of Joseph Hayes and Dan Brown combined to add 92 in quick time, both making 50.

Brown struck his half-century from 41 balls, before being dismissed from the next ball, and Hayes from 39 deliveries — though he was run out off the same delivery.

Cuckney’s innings closed on 239 for eight.

With Farnsfield losing wickets every time they looked to be getting into a good position, they were left to bat out for the draw.

Roberts with 33, opener Freddie Skelton with 31 from 100 balls and Callum McKenzie (30) saw them to 155 for seven from their 50 overs.

Nicholas Keast and Dan Brown both took two wickets apiece for Cuckney.

With four matches remaining leaders Kimberley have a 33 point advantage at the top of the table.

Teams placed seventh to 11th are separated by just 21 points in the race to avoid joining Gedling in the relegation places.

Cuckney are fifth on 210 points, but Farnsfield are in trouble.

They sit one place outside the bottom two, six points clear of second-from-bottom Plumtree.