Cuckney fall just nine runs short in run-chase

Notts Premier League early-season strugglers Cuckney 1sts defied their league form to beat high-flying Cavaliers and Carrington 1sts in the competition’s T20 on Friday.

They came close to a repeat upset the following day, holding third-placed Cavaliers to a home draw and finishing just nine runs short of their second league win of the season.

Only seven of the 22 batsmen made double figures.

Cavaliers chose to bat first and made a solid start as Adeel Shafique and Bilal Shafayat added 81 for the first wicket.

Something of a collapse followed as they slipped to 113 for seven. Richard Bostock did the damage at the top of the order with four for 29 from 12 overs, including two maidens.

There were also two wickets forAlex Willerton.

Shafique had made a 61-ball half-century before falling for 60 for Cavliers.

Kafeel Shafique then featured in a ninth wicket stand of 61 with Zafar Iqbal to push the total to 196 all out. Iqbal hit three fours and four sixes on his way to 59.

Cuckney didn’t make the greatest start to the run-chase, sliding to 77 for five.

Will Butler, batting at number four, held the reply together, however.

He reached his half-century from 58 balls, featuring in a stand of 75 with Luke Wood for the sixth wicket to jump start Cuckney’s chances.

After hitting 13 fours in his 108-ball stay, Butler fell for 92 with 45 required. Wood then got to 50 from 70 balls but couldn’t quite get Cuckney over the line, finishing 57 not out as the Bears closed on 188 for nine.