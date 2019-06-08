Cuckney 2nds beat the rain as Bassetlaw League programme almost wiped out by wet weather

The weekend’s heavy rain and gusty winds meant just a couple of matches were able to get under way in the Bassetlaw League on Saturday.

Cuckney 2nds entertained North Wheatley with Leverton in the Championship, but were left hanging on when the wet weather eventually came to their rescue.

The visitorstotalled 146 for eight from overs before Cuckney were reduced to 64 for six from 30 overs when play was abandoned.

The home batsmen struggled in their reply with only number eight Mark Walker reaching double figures. He struck 12 not out from 64 balls, including two fours, as he shared a defiant of 35 in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand with David France, who survived 55 balls for his nine not out.

The pair had come together for their rescue act with Cuckney in danger of being blown away at 29 for six.

Earlier Luke Tong had proved to be the difference between the two sides as he struck an unbeaten 82 from 94 balls — an innings in total contrast to most of the other batsmen.

Cuckney took regular wickets to limit the rest of the visiting batsmen.

Opening bowler Oliver took three for 19 from nine overs, while Chris Murphy also claimed three wickets late in the North Wheatley innings.