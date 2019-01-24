COMPETITION: Win a pair of tickets to see racing at Southwell

We are offering five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the horse racing at Southwell Racecourse on Sunday, February 3.

Thanks to Betway, the leading sponsor of this year's all weather racing at Southwell Racecourse, you can go along and enjoy a day of top quality racing at one of the UK's best horse racing venues.

All you need to do is e-mail as at sport.nmsy@jpimedia.co.uk with your name and phone number and we'll get back in touch if you are a lucky winner. Please ensure the e-mail is entitled 'Southwell Competition'.

The deadline for entries is noon on midnight on Sunday, January 27. Good luck!