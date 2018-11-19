Coach praises Nova swim squad after medal haul

The Nottinghamshire Nova Centurion swimming squad were strongly represented at the recent Winter Short Course Midland Championships.

The tough qualifying times were set for Junior swimmers aged 15 years or younger or for Open swimmers aged 16 years or above.

Nathan Hilton Director of Coaching at Nova Centurion was delighted with the weekends’ performances from all the squad and said: “This was another solid weekend for the guys, delivering some excellent process driven results while under heavy fatigue from the training. Overall some really encouraging early season performances”

In total the Nova swimmers came home with a total of 10 x gold, 17 x silver and 16 x bronze individual medals in the Open, Junior and Para Swimmer Multi-Classification events.

The winning Freestyle relay team comprising of Freya Colbert, Courtney Price, Polly Holden and Mollie Wright won Open Gold in a time of 3.50.49 and the winning Medley relay team comprising of Courtney Price, Cira Fletcher, Freya Colbert and Polly Holden won Open gold in a time of 4.15.73.

Freya Colbert (14) won an astonishing 10 medals over the weekend in both the Junior and Open categories.

Her two Junior gold medals came in the 400m Individual Medley event winning in a time of 4.49.01 and the 800m Freestyle event that she competed in a time of 8.48.43. Freya also won seven silver medals and one bronze medal at these Championships.

Polly Holden (19) also came away with two Open gold medals for her performances in the 400m Freestyle winning in a time of 4.08.97 and the 800m Freestyle winning in a time of 8.30.10. Polly also won one silver and one bronze medal at these Championships.

Joshua Skinner (15) won both Junior and Open gold medals in the 200m Backstroke event in a time of 2.05.71. Joshua also won a Junior bronze medal in the 100m Backstroke event.

Merewyn Jones (14y) did extremely well to win the Junior gold medal against older swimmers in the 200m Breaststroke event winning with a time of 2.48.17.

Joseph Sadler (15y) won Junior gold for his performance in the 400m Freestyle event finishing in a time of 4.02.42.

He also won two Junior bronze medals in the 100 and 200m Freestyle events.

Oludaisi Adefisan (18) won the gold medal in the Para Swimmer Multi-Classification 100m Butterfly event with a time of 1.14.68.

He also won a Para silver and two Para bronze medals for hois performances in the 100m Backstroke, 50m and 100m Freestyle events.

Joshua Grob (22) won the gold medal in the Para Swimmer Multi-Classification 100m Freestyle event in a time of 1.04.10 and won a Para silver medal for his 50m Freestyle efforts.