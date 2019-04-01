Clift leads the way on blackball pool finals day

Champions McKenzie Street, who took the U15 singles title, and Luke Mumford, who won the U18s' event.
Players from Mansfield and Ashfield celebrated a host of titles at the Nottinghsmshire blackball pool finals day.

Sutton’s Adam Clift was crowned the main singles champion after beating some fine opponents, including a Derbyshire A team player in the quarter-finals, Darren Mosley in the semis and then 2013 champion Andy Bingham in the final.

Kev Seaman took the senior singles title for the eighth time, beating Mosley 4-1 in the final, and teamed up with Steve Hotchkiss to land the doubles. Hotchkiss also lifted the masters singles title, defeating John Tunney in a terrific final.

Gaz McLeod won the capped singles title, while McKenzie Street was U15 singles champion, beating in the final Luke Mumford, who defeated England A team player Jacob Elmhurst in the U18 singles final. Jacob Winnals won the special singles.