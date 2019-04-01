Clift leads the way on blackball pool finals day

Players from Mansfield and Ashfield celebrated a host of titles at the Nottinghsmshire blackball pool finals day.

Sutton’s Adam Clift was crowned the main singles champion after beating some fine opponents, including a Derbyshire A team player in the quarter-finals, Darren Mosley in the semis and then 2013 champion Andy Bingham in the final.

Kev Seaman took the senior singles title for the eighth time, beating Mosley 4-1 in the final, and teamed up with Steve Hotchkiss to land the doubles. Hotchkiss also lifted the masters singles title, defeating John Tunney in a terrific final.

Gaz McLeod won the capped singles title, while McKenzie Street was U15 singles champion, beating in the final Luke Mumford, who defeated England A team player Jacob Elmhurst in the U18 singles final. Jacob Winnals won the special singles.