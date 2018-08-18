Chloe takes English title after stunning final swim

Sutton Swimming Club’s Chloe Quinn has been crowned English Summer National Champion.

Chloe, who is 15-years-old and competing in the nationals for Nova Centurion, had swims at both the British and English Summer Championships and managed to save her best swim until last to be crowned as the 15-year-ld Swim England Summer National Champion in the 1,500m Freestyle event.

In a new Personal Best time, Chloe won the gold medal in a time of 18:08:22 seconds to beat her nearest rival by exactly one second in a very close finish.

In her other swims at the British Summer Championships Chloe finished 19th in the 400m Freestyle event and as part of the Nova B (4 x 200m) 14-16yrs Girls Freestyle relay team finished 23rd of the 27 teams competing.

In her other swims at the England National Summer Championships, Chloe finished 17th in 200m Freestyle and 14th in 200m Butterfly.

Meanwhile, Sutton’s Bailey Ward also swam for Nova in the 16-year-old category and qualified for the 1500m Freestyle event at the England National Championships.

Bailey swam a time of 17 minutes 35.06 seconds to finish in 12th place.

For news of other Sutton swimmers impressing at the nationals, see pages 80 and 81.