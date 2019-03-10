Cheltenham Festival eve-of-meeting tips for every race

Not long now. The waiting is almost over. The Cheltenham Festival is ready to roll. All we need now are winners!

I’ve come up with selections below for every race on all four days. The 1-2-3-4-5 is not a prediction of the order I expect them to finish, but represents my first choice, second choice, third choice etc. I’ve done it this way to cover for potential non-runners or late switches of race, and also because it is well worth considering backing more than one horse per race, given how competitive the fields are. All selections should be considered potential win or each/way bets. Good luck!