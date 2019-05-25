Charlotte Henshaw bags another World Cup gold

Mansfield paracanoeist Charlotte Henshaw capped off an incredible week of racing to claim her second gold medal at the Paracanoe World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

Having taken a convincing victory over team mate Emma Wiggs in the European Championships earlier in the week, Charlotte consolidated her good form picking up gold at the World Cup event which began immediately afterwards.

Having picked up her medal, she said: “It was a tough race today, I knew Emma was on my shoulder and my start wasn’t great but I’m pleased with how I delivered the first half.

“I’ve had a little bit of disrupted of training coming into this, it wasn’t a lot but enough to take its toll on the end. I’ve definitely got somewhere to go at the end of the season.

“A few weeks ago I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to make it to these two competitions so to complete the whole programme was a personal goal I wanted to achieve and I’m very pleased with that.

For the first time the European Canoe Championship immediately preceded the World Cup which meant six days of grueling racing for the Brits.