Bumper year of fundraising at Norwood Park Golf Centre

A bumper total of £16,780 was raised for charities by Norwood Park Golf Centre at Southwell during 2018.

The club’s captains, Johnny May (gents), Christine Green (ladies) and Dan O’Malley (juniors), spearheaded the fundraising.

A total of £15,750 was generated for Beaumond House Hospice in Newark and the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, while £730.87 came from a coffee morning for Macmillan nurses, and £300 was raised for the breast cancer unit at Nottingham City Hospital thanks to donations.

The money came from various events, including a company golf day, ladies’ coaching and also support from Barclays Bank.

A spokesperson for Norwood Park said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have been given by members, volunteers, visitors and local businesses.”