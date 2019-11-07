BTRA title win takes Ryan Smith into the history books

Mansfield’s Ryan Smith retained his British Truck Racing Association Division One title for a fourth time.

Racing at Brands Hatch in the final action of the competition, Taylors-sponsored Smith powered his way to victory in the opener before clinching his title win with fourth place in the second.

In heavy rain and high winds — and despite being caught out by the treacherous conditions at the Graham Hill Bend early on — Smith mastered the conditions to score pole position ahead of former ten-time champion Stuart Oliver.

Converting his front row start into the lead of the opening encounter, Smith asserted his dominance early on to pull away from the chasing pack and take a dominant win.

Basking in autumnal sunshine a day later, Smith’s crowning glory came in the second race of the weekend with a fourth place finish enough to capture title number four.

Starting eighth virtue of the reverse grid, Smith threaded his way up the order to take the necessary points.

In race three, newly-crowned champion Smith had looked on course to take the win but with a handful of laps remaining he began to slow and dropped down the order.

In the final race of the season Smith finished on the podium.