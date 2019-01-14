Britten and Wetherill bring home medals for Mansfield Harriers

Delighted Mansfield Harriers secured two precious medals at the final fixture of the North Midlands Cross-Country League, held at Wollaton Park in Nottingham.

Veteran Andy Wetherill already boasted a commanding lead in the masters’ over-60s’ category, and his 71st position in the senior men’s race was more than enough to seal the title.

But it was more nervewracking for Nancy Britten, who started the fixture in fourth spot overall in the U17 ladies’ competition after placings of fifth, fifth and 12th in the previous three meets.

Pulling out all the stops, she produced the performance of her season to finish a fantastic third and clinch the bronze medal for the overall series.

Also in the U17 ladies’ contest, Harrier Lauren McNeil continued her rich vein of form as she enjoyed a commanding gun-to-tape victory, while U20 Amber Scott unleashed a terrific run in her first race as a senior in this league, placing a superb eighth.

Mollie Scott was another runner making her senior debut in the league, and she crossed the line a creditable 28th, closely followed by Kirsty Huntington in 38th, Bev Armstrong in 51st, Alice Mortiboy in 59th and Tina Copcutt in 139th .

U20 runner Dylan George is another Harrier currently showing rapid improvement and he unveiled a tremendous run in the senior men’s event, placing 18th after working his way through the field in the tough three-lap race.

Next home for the team was the aforementioned Wetherill, followed by Graeme Baguley in 222nd, Glenn Holland in 235th and Mark Burr in 258th .

Because of fixture clashes throughout the winter, last weekend’s event offered the first race where the U11 boys from the club could

compete, and they were spearheaded by Eddie Holden, who produced another fine run to finish fourth, with Isaac Hibbert 14th, Adam

Hursthouse 19th and Oliver Burglass 24th.

The club’s only other competitor was Joel Whittaker-Naylor, who ran well for 18th spot in the U17 men’s race.