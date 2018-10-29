Brave Diana picked for World Games after three kidney transplants

A Shirebrook woman is celebrating a “once-in-a-lifetime achievement” after being selected to take part at the World Transplant Games.

Brave Diana Reddy, 35, has fought back from three kidney transplants to become one of the best tenpin bowlers in the country.

Now she can’t wait to represent Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Games, which will be held in Gateshead next year.

“All my hard work over the past five years has paid off,” said Diana. “I have been training at Mansfield Super Bowl every week, and I won four gold medals and one bronze with the Nottingham team at the Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

“But none of this would be possible without my three donors and the support of family and friends. I am now raisin funds to go to o the World Games on my JustGving page.”

The World Transplant Games takes place every two years and is the largest organ-donor awareness event in the world, featuring 17 sports and more than 1,000 transplant athletes from 70 countries.

Team GB will take 330 athletes to the Games and will be aiming to win the trophy for best team.

Over the next ten months, Diana will need to attend regular training meets and also raise £1,000 to fund the cost of competing.

She will also be an ambassador for organ donation and will be urging people to sign on to the NHS Organ Donor Register online.