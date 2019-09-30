Bolsover Bulls keen to strengthen community links

A junior rugby league club is encouraging youngsters to take up the sport in a bid to strengthen its roots in the local community.

Bolsover Bulls have recently moved home to Brierley Forest in Huthwaite and is keen to pass on their enthusiasm and knowledge of the sport to its junior players.

The club has separate boys and girls teams for three age groups - under-12s, 14s and 16s - and also have two mini teams for younger players to get involved in.

Bulls committee member Lucy Wraith explained more about the club.

She said: “We have recently moved into our new training group at Brierley Forest in Huthwaite.

“We are a rugby club which aim to provide playing and training opportunities for all ages between three and 16.

“Our sessions aim to build on key skills and work on confidence in and around a rugby environment while maintaining a fun and enjoyable atmosphere through all sessions and throughout the club.

“We are working on developing the site and have painted up the changing rooms in our bright purple colours and are really wanting to grow and become part of the community.

“We are extremely committed to involving the community and are always pushing to get children onto the field and off the streets and give them something to do and strive for.”

And added: “We are group of volunteers all from different backgrounds but passionate about giving children ambition. Our moto is ‘Courage is in the heart of every Bull’. We are kind-hearted, fierce-minded and brave-spirited.”

Interested? Call 07871 851871 or email bolsoverbulls@yahoo.com.