Blidworth bottom of Division One after defeat at Clumber Park

Blidworth Colliery Welfare remain bottom of the Bassetlaw League Division One after a six-wicket home loss to Clumber Park 1sts — their fifth of the season.

Opener Andrew Watson carried his bat for an unbeaten half-century, although he had to leave the field for a while — retiring with the score at 62 for one and returning at 126 for four.

Blidworth closed on 167 for seven from 46 overs, but the home side then knocked off the runs in the 39th over, despite losing opener John Sanderson without scoring when he was run out by Dominic Gent.

Watson hit seven fours and a six in his 88-ball stay at the wicket.

Rico Wiggins, batting at number three, was second top-scorer, hitting 46 including five fours in his 76-ball innings.

But after he was dismissed, bowled by James Hubball, with the score at 75 for two, wickets fell regularly, despite partnershsips of 30 for the third and fourth wickets.

Wicket-keeper Ben Brown, batting at number six, hit 28 to contribute lower-order runs.

After reducing Clumber Park to six for one and 73 for three, Blidworth’s hopes were dashed by a stand of 74 for the fourth wicket.

The visitors used six bowlers with Wiggins, Russell Breedon and Jack Neville taking wickets.