Birchall brothers seal more Isle of Man TT glory

Ben and Tom Birchall claimed more Isle of Man TT glory when they won Saturday’s first sidecar race in a record-breaking victory.

The Mansfield brothers twice smashed their own lap record in successive laps, rasing the benchmark to a blistering 118.694mph on the IEG Racing Honda.

Ben said: “I had a bit of a scrappy first lap but once I settled down, the race was faultless.

“Chris Mehew has built us some great engines and so many people have helped us out so it’s great to repay them with another win.

“Tom was absolutely awesome and holding on at those speeds is good going. The place never stops evolving and we never stop improving so it was a great race.”