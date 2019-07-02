Birchall brothers bag first win of world championship sidecar season

It was hot and challenging in Hungary, but Mansfield’s Birchall brothers stormed to a win and a runner-up finish in the second round of the FIM World Sidecar Championship.

Just weeks after their record-breaking run of success in the Isle Of Man TT races, the Birchalls elevated themselves to second place in the overall championship standings.

They had crashed in an outing at Brands Hatch earlier in the month, causing damage to their LCR Yamaha outfit. But after hours of hard work, their machine, backed by Mitchells of Mansfield and One Call Insurance, was fit for purpose again, and practice went flawlessly at the Pannonia-Ring circuit.

The Birchalls earned themselevs pole position with superb lap-times, and went on to win the nine-lap sprint race by three-tenths of a second.

In the 15-lap ‘Gold Race’, they got off to a fine start and defied both rising temperatures and abrasive track conditions.

Ben drove as smoothly as he could, keeping some pace in reserve for the final laps, and the brothers came home second to earn more valuable points.

Ben said: “The team and bike worked perfectly all weekend. We were thrilled to take our first win, and we did all we could in race two.

“Things are now looking really positive for the third round of the championship, which is at Oschersleben in Germany over the weekend of July 20 and 21.

“It’s another double-race weekend so, hopefully, we can come away with more points.”