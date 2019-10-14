Best of Bolsover honoured by the council at awards ceremony

Talented athletes, volunteers and clubs from across the district were honoured for their achievements at the annual Active Bolsover Awards, held at Shirebrook.

The Bolsover District Council event recognised individuals such as Jessica Holmes, of the Area 51 Martial Arts Club in Bolsover, which creates a welcoming environment for all ages. Jessica was named coach of the year.

Similarly, the event honoured ogrnaisations such as Glebe Junior School in South Normanton, which delivers fun and energetic activities at lunchtimes for all of its 420 pupils. Glebe won the primary schools sports organising crew of the year award, and shared school of the year with Town End Junior School, of Tibshelf.

Shirebrook Academy took the secondary school sport organising committee of the year accolade, while South Normanton Colts Football Club were named club of the year.

Coun Tom Munro, chairman of the council, said: “We have a district full of spirited sportspeople and clubs. My admiration goes out to everyone who dedicates their time to their sport or organisation.

“Sports development is a top priority for us, and we continue to increase participation by putting on more activities and sessions to support athletes, coaches and clubs as much as we can.