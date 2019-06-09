Ben and Tom Birchall make history as they claim Isle of Man TT sidecar double

Mansfield’s sidecar racing world champions, the Birchall Brothers, have made history again.

A few days after winning the first Isle of Man TT race, Ben and Tom Birchall dominated the shortened second race to claim their seventh-straight victory and make it a landmark double.

The Birchall Racing duo finished 20.5 seconds clear of John Holden and Lee Cain, stretching a narrow first lap lead over the second lap.

That meant they were able to celebrate their 10th TT win to equal sidecar legend Rob Fisher, making them joint-second most successful in the class.

The victory on Thursday - the race was brought forward a day because of the threat of rain - means Tom is the most successful passenger in the history of the TT, since the first TT race in 1907.

The brothers also hold the sidecar lap record, close to an average speed of 120 mph for the 37 and three-quarter mile lap.

Ben said: “It’s the end of long week and it’s a perfect result for us.

“The crowd were amazing all the way around. We came for the wins and got them. We’re both delighted.”