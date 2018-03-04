Beast from the East hits Sherwood WolfHunt’s junior team debut

Had it not been for Storm Emma, and a heap of snow, Mansfield’s Sherwood WolfHunt would have made history this weekend with their first ever Junior game.

The Debdale Lane club have had an U15 side admitted into Division Four of the Yorkshire Junior League and will face well established sides such as Sheffield Hawks, Dearne Valley Bulldogs and New Earswick All Blacks.

It will be a tough test for the leagues new boys, but Coach Ash Rennison is confident that they will cope well, and be a valuable addition to the league.

Rennison himself is no stranger to Rugby League having previously coached at Crigglestone All Blacks and North Derbyshire Chargers.

He said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to get involved with a forward-thinking club, that promotes the same core values that I do- more young people, playing rugby league more often.

“We have already put together a strong squad, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they progress over the season’

Rennison will be assisted by fellow school teacher Owen Commins, who although new to Rugby League , has been impressed with the set up at Sherwood.

He said: “I’ve been made to feel really welcome at the club and with it being a new team, it was perfect for me to get involved. We have been given plenty of support from the club and the facilities are fantastic.”

The U15’s will kick off their season next weekend. The club welcome all new players from school years 9 and 10 regardless of experience.

For more information you can contact Ash Rennison on 07871851871.