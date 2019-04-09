Ashfield teenagers win place in national handball final

Four teenagers from Ashfield could soon be calling themselves national champions after success in the sport of handball.

Joel Harrison, Dan White, Brandon Gregory and Tom Scothern, who are past or present pupils of Ashfield School in Kirkby, are all members of Nottingham Handball Club.

And they have played integral roles in the club’s U19s’ team winning a place in the National Handball League’s final for that age group.

The team’s progress has been followed avidly by family and friends. Joel’s proud mum, Lisa Harrison, said: “It has been a pleasure for all the supporters to travel, support and watch them compete.

“They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs along the way, but they never fail to amaze us with their commitment, passion, camaraderie and fight. Becoming national finalists proves that with hard work comes rewards.”

Nottingham reached the final via the national play-offs after finishing a busy season in the North League by taking second place.

They won a nailbiting first play-off match against Stroud, which went to penalties, and then they defeated West London Eagles in the semis.

The final will be against Warrington Wolves at Derby Arena on Saturday, May 11.