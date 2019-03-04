Ashfield School students continue winning streak

Students at Ashfield School have continued their winning streak of sporting success, this time in volleyball and handball.

The school’s U16 girls’ volleyball team have progressed to the finals of the National Championships, to be held at the sport’s national centre in Kettering on Sunday, March 3.

They qualified with 2-0 victories over Hull Thunder and Urmston Grammar, and are one of only eight teams through to the finals.

They have worked extremely hard in recent months and have also enjoyed wins in warm-up matches over Leicester and Loughborough University in the East Midlands League.

Meanwhile, the school’s year-ten boys’ handball team were victorious at district finals to back up the success of their year-eight counterparts.

They won all four games, scoring some superb goals which gave them the edge in close games. They are now through to the county finals, to be held at Nottingham University later this year.

Head teacher John Maher said: “I am thrilled with the success of so many of our teams. The PE department is working hard to provide the best for our students to ensure they stay fit and healthy, while learning at the same time.

“The students should be proud of themselves, and I also thank the parents for their continued dedication.”