Ashfield RUFC ladies get the better of the Beast from the East

Ashfield Girls braved the Beast from the East and Storm Emma on Wednesday the 28th February to travel to London to appear on BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight.

“It was touch and go as to whether we would make it, it took us around an hour and a half to get out of Sutton” said coach Ritchie Fleet. “The appearance was planned months ago and a lot of hard work went in to making it happen, we couldn’t let the weather stand in our way!”

Presenter Craig Doyle couldn’t make filming due to the adverse conditions, however nothing was stopping the minibus full of excited teens. Arriving in BT Sport’s Stratford studio with minutes to spare, the team were full of enthusiasm for the chance to appear on one of their favourite shows.

“I’m so used to watching it on TV, it was amazing to be there” said seventeen year old Elodie. “Everyone made us so welcome, we loved it.”

“We try so hard to get girls into rugby, not just for the physical and mental benefits but for the chance to be part of a great team,” said coach Tina Green. “They’re fantastic role models and did us, their sponsors and Ashfield Rugby Club proud.”

Ashfield Girls are always on the look out for new players, if you know a girl aged 11-18 who may be interested find them on Facebook (Ashfield Girls RUFC) or Twitter @AshfieldGirls.

Pic cap - From left to right: Former Scotland International, Bryan Redpath; Holly Felton; Host, Martin Bayfield; Ella Delaney; Elodie Fleet; Ashleigh Tungate; British and Irish Lion, Ugo Monye; Mollie O’Sullivan; Chelsea Page; Lucy Payne; Andrea Stamp; Courtney Mitchell.