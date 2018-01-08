Ashfield Ladies show no sign of festive rustiness

Anyone who expected Ashfield Ladies to be rusty after the Christmas break were confounded by a tremendous performance that earned them a 36-12 win away to Old Northamptonians in the Women’s Intermediate Plate.

In freezing weather, Ashfield played the kind of quick rugby that suits them, with forwards Chip Harrison and Vic Fegan both on the scoresheet in the first 15 minutes. The hosts cut the deficit but then came tries from back-of-the-match Megan Warsop and forward-of-the-match Kat Ford as Ashfield built a comfortable lead by half-time.

Old Northamptonians struck early in the second half before the rest of the match was dominated by the visitors. Prop Leanne Reeves scored, and flanker Fegan bagged her second try from a quick tap penalty by scrum-half Bek Daft.

Ashfield now look forward to hosting Derby in the league this Sunday.