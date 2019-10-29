Army veteran from Mansfield Woodhouse picked for Invictus Games

Wounded Army veteran Dave Wilkinson, of Mansfield Woodhouse, has been selected to represent Team UK at the next Invictus Games, to be held in the Netherlands in 2020.

Amputee Wilkinson, who was a member of the Royal Corps of Signals, will compete in the sitting volleyball and wheelchair rugby events as part of the 65-strong team.

Before the multi-sport games, he will take part in training camps, delivered by Help For Heroes, to ensure he is best prepared.

Julian North, of Help For Heroes’ sports recovery programme, said: “Hopefully, Dave will inspire others suffering with life-changing injuries or illnesses that anything is possible.

“All our competitors will be proudly serving their country again and showing that they will not let their injury or illness define them.”

Wilkinson, who is keen to pursue a career as a sports coach, said: “I’m a firm believer that sport has the power to transform lives and prove to people they can achieve their life goals, regardless of their disability.

“I would like to show others, whether their disability is mental or physical, that there is something out there to compete in and do well in.”

More than 350 military personnel and veterans took part in trials for Team UK and were assessed for their commitment, as well as performance.