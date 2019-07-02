Adcocks suffer shock defeat in badminton final at European Games

Badminton duo Chris and Gabby Adcock had to be content with a silver medal after they were on the receiving end of a shock at the European Games in Minsk.

The Adcocks, who hail from Ravenshead, were the top seeds and the reigning European champions. But they were stunned by fellow Brits, Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith.

Ellis and Smith, who were seeded two in the competition, stormed to a convincing straight-sets victory, 21-14, 21-9 to take the gold medal in Belarus.

The result meant that Ellis, who carried the Union flag at the closing ceremony of the Games, picked up his second gold, having also landed the men’s doubles alongside Chris Langridge.

Smith, who had also won silver in the women’s doubles, said: “It’s a dream come true to be European champions.

“We knew it was possible, but it was always going to be hard against Chris and Gabby. It is something we will remember forever.”

The Adcocks, who now live in Milton Keynes, have enjoyed tremendous success over the years, winning mixed doubles gold medals at the last two Commonwealth Games and also a bronze at the 2017 World Championships.

Chris, who is 30, has now won an amazing total of 22 medals at major championships in the last 12 years.