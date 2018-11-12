Moores ‘probably the best coach in England’, says new Notts signing

Nottinghamshire’s new batsman Joe Clarke says a key reason for joining the club is that Peter Moores is “probably the best coach in England”.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, the 22-year-old England Lions player believes Trent Bridge, under Moores, is the place to fulfil his international ambitions.

“It was a difficult decision to leave Worcestershire,” he said. “I was an academy guy there and they have some good, exciting young players. They had just won T20 finals day and you could see the future was bright.

“But Notts have a proven history of producing lads who have gone on to play for England. They play on good surfaces and Peter Moores is someone who commands great respect as probably the best coach in England, especially in county cricket.

“I am looking forward to working with him and, having done a couple of sessions, I can already see why he is held in such high regard.

“I want to move to the next level, and I thought Notts was the right move to hopefully take me there.”