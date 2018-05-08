Moores hails ‘as good a four-day win as I’ve seen’

Head coach Peter Moores hailed “as good a four-day win as I’ve seen” as Nottinghamshire extended their lead at the top of the Specsavers County Championship’s First Division.

After newly-promoted Notts had beaten Hampshire by 203 runs at Trent Bridge for their third win in four games, Moores (pictured) said: “I’ve seen loads of games of four-day cricket, and that is as good a win as I’ve seen for a team being on the front foot all the way through.

“From how we batted to how we fielded, we pushed the game through and got our just rewards at the end.

“It’s now a very good start to the season. All three wins have been different -- from the Lancashire one, where there was a flurry of wickets in a short space of time, to the Worcester game, which felt like it was on fast forward, to this one, which felt like a proper four-day win with graft all the way through.”

New captain Steven Mullaney, whose century helped Notts to their victory, said: “Sitting nicely at the top of the league after four games is probably better than any of us could have imagined at this point.

“They are a great set of lads to captain, and some old heads have been passing on words of advice. I am enjoying it so far.”