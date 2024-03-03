Mini League success for Mansfield Harriers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The girls produced a stunning team performance, taking season wins in all three age groups, with the Under 13 girls putting in a dominant team display at Rushcliffe. Strong front running saw Charley Whysall take the win, Evie Clifton 2nd and Isla Millns in 3rd place. The fast improving Olivia Wright was next home placing 5th with Myannie Westwood close behind in 6th place. Podium glory went to Charley who took the individual series gold medal and Evie who came away with the series bronze medal.

Although not available for the final fixture Martha Manson took the individual season honours in the Under 11 girls age group after winning the first four races. In the final race terrific performances from Catherine Rivas 3rd, Esme Evans 4th, Lauren Pate 10th and Olivia Emmerson 17th saw the team place second on the day but series winners.

The Under 15 girls were another team who put in a great shift at the event with Maisy Slack continuing her fine winter as she came home a clear 2nd with Emily Pares confirming her great cross country season in 4th, Amelia Arbon 6th, Florence Kenney 11th and Martha Walker 16th. Maisy took the silver for the series and Amelia the bronze as well as the team win.

Under 13 Girls Isla Millns, Evie Clifton, Charley Whysall

Jack Pares has been a revelation this winter in the Under 15 boys and another tactically sound run saw him take the win to go with the other four in the league this winter. Great packing then saw Charlie Taylor 6th, Oliver McClemens 7th and Dan Adams in 8th place. After five wins Jack was a clear winner of the series and after a superb series Oliver took bronze. Agonisingly the team finished the series second by the narrowest of margins.

Teddy Macintyre has improved all winter in the Under 13 age group and saved his best race to the last one. He had a fantastic chance of taking the win, unfortunately he fell on one of the sharp turns near the finish but picked himself up to come home a clear second. Will McClemens also had his best race of the series as he ran strongly for 7th place. After a superb series Teddy took the individual bronze medal and the team came home third. The Under 11 boys had pleasing runs from Jack Whysall who came in 19th and Milo Ward in 21st with the team closing the season in 6th place.

The No Walk in the Park 5K is a monthly race held at Queens Park Chesterfield and a terrific run from George Holden saw him come away with his first road win in a time of 17.16. Oliver McClemens also dipped under 18 minutes as he recorded 17.56 and Greg Holden was pleased to record 19.59 to get under the 20 minute barrier. Richard Holden was next home in 20.14 with the fast improving Will McClemens recording a new best time of 20.36 running with his father Ben who also recorded 20.36.

