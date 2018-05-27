Millers still looking for first Premier League win

Mansfield Hosiery Mills remain bottom and winless in the the Owzat-Cricket Nottinghamshire Premier League after their fourth defeat in six matches.

Wollaton are hot on leaders’ Kimberley’s heels after they despatched the Millers at The Fieldings.

The visitors won the toss, putting the Millers in to bat.

No one could score more than Daniel Harris’s 17, however, despite seven batsmen making double figures — and the Millers were dismissed for 123.

Wollaton had to work hard for their win, needing 37.3 overs to reach the target for the loss of five wickets.

Harris claimed both openers, taking two for 18 from seven overs to reduce the high-flying visitors to 28 for two.