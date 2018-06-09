Millers so close to first victory of the season

Unlucky Mansfield Hosiery Mills came within 10 runs of their first win and the chance to close the gap at the bottom of the Owzat-Cricket Notts Premier League.

They were twice in strong positions against visitors Caythorpe before having to settle for a draw.

Home skipper Mark Smallwood won his first toss of the season and put Caythorpe into bat.

Kyle Garside rolled back the years for the Millers, taking three for 13, to restrict the early Caythorpe batsmen.

At 77 for seven it looked bleak for the visitors but, with James Oldham hitting an unbeaten 46, Caythorpe reached 158 for eight.

Anuk Fernando and Chamikara Mudalige each took two wickets for the home side to back up Garside’s early efforts.

The Millers appeared to be cruising to that first win of the season as Savin Perera (57) led them to 134 for three in reply, striking seven fours.

The first five batsmen made double figures with captain Mark Smallwood adding 20.

But then the Millers lost five wickets for just four runs, leaving them to hold out for a draw on 149 for eight.

Third-from-bottom Farnsfield claimed a valuable seven-wicket home win over Radcliffe to move level on points with the visitors.

Radcliffe reached 74 for three but were then pegged back by Farnsfield’s spin attack, losing six wickets for 14 runs, before totalling 119.

Mathew Roberts claimed four for 36 for Farnsfield, who chased down the target in under 19 overs. Matthew Sisson (38) got things going in a 52-run opening partnership.