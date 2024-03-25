Mathilda Evans' perfect lob seals winning return for Mansfield Town Ladies at Dunton & Broughton United​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

After excellent performances against the East Midlands Womens Regional Football League Premier Division’s top two - runaway leaders Lincoln United and Chesterfield Ladies - had gone unrewarded, Andi Bell’s side successfully negotiated this potentially tricky encounter on a difficult Leicestershire pitch as they began a crucial six-match run-in.Boss Bell’s decision to move Liv Standeven from defence to midfield proved extremely effective, as she delivered a player of the match performance, while two quick first half goals also settled the visitors' nerves.On 14 minutes, Liv Wheatcroft chased down a long clearance that home keeper Sasha Barrett could only divert into the path of Grace Shipman, whose first time strike from the edge of the box found the net via the post.Wheatcroft then twisted her away into the area eight minutes later and cut the ball back for the tireless Libby Bartlett to guide it home for her second goal in as many games.Except for a couple of teasing runs and crosses from Dunton wingers Lacey Shilcock and Emma Aspinall, the Stags back four of Martha Roper, Geo Beckwith, Chloe Hutsby and Monica Bowley dealt with everything the hosts - and the surface - could offer to outwit them.If Dunton did break through, the Stags’ outstanding young keeper Amy Price was equal to it, diving bravely at the feet of an advancing striker more than once.Erin James and Eve Shaw added energy and drive when they were introduced, and Gabby Foulkes showed quick thinking to steal the ball and supply teammates time and again.Mansfield pressed for a third before the break and Bowley saw her header from Evans’ corner deflected on to the crossbar.They had to wait until 12 minutes into the second half before Evans met the ball from just outside the D, clipping it with her unfavoured left foot and over Barrett to seal the win.Ilkeston Town will present a sterner test at the R&H Academy on Easter Sunday (2pm).Both sides came away from a bruising 1-1 draw at the New Manor Ground in October believing they should have taken all three points.A second league win on the road can now give Mansfield renewed confidence that this time it will be them.