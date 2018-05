Glapwell Colliery beat Worksop by four wickets in a low scoring affair.

Worksop were bowled out for 147 with Scott Smith and Tom Newcombe taking three wickets each,

In reply Glapwell edged to their total with Kevin Leatherday (45) and Danny Bircumshaw (44) doing the damange, despite David Hancocks’ (4-26) best effort.