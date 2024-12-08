Mansfield’s new Padel centre is a hit with the locals

Action shot from one of four covered Padel courts.

The World Padel Academy (WPA) opened its first UK-based facility in Mansfield at the end of November and it is already proving to be a welcome investment into the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This centre, based within the grounds of Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium, boasts state-of-the-art facilities catering to players of all ages and skill levels.

Over £1m has been invested into four covered full-size courts, a modern clubhouse that acts as a great social space, and outdoor seating areas. Within the clubhouse, there are cafe-style facilities and places to buy or rent Padel equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WPA also provides coaching to all skill levels and runs a range of specialised sessions throughout the week – including Intro to Padel, where in-house coach Hugo Da Silva teaches the basics of the sport and allows the players to get a feel for Padel.

John and Carolyn Radford (Mansfield Town FC) pictured with WPA officials.

If you prefer to just turn up and play then you can do so by booking court slots on the Playtomic app, all other sessions are available in the app also.

Two local residents spoke after their Intro to Padel session about how pleased they are to see the town getting a boost and spoke of the good it will do for people's mental and physical health.

Shane Gunstone, a 62-year-old business owner from Mansfield said: “I am so happy to see Mansfield’s status being elevated, and you can already see the sense of community it is building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have owned a property in Spain for over 20 years and Padel is hugely popular over there, so to now have a facility in my local area is fantastic.”

Coach Hugo Da Silva (centre) and WPA COO James Bowring (top left) with junior players.

Da Silva describes the sport as “a combination of squash and tennis where the rules are easy to pick up,” and he expects the popularity in the UK to continue to rise.

The centre hosts several junior sessions each week that aim to engage the next generation of players, especially considering that Padel could be included in the Olympic games as early as 2028.

The WPA has made it clear that the centre is a place for all, which is one of the key selling points for Junior Glave, a 63-year-old former sports science teacher, who said: “There is no age limit here, so you have a place for people to come and socialise, whilst keeping their mind and body healthy.

“It is a great addition to the community.”

The WPA opened their first ever UK-based centre in Mansfield.

The price for an hour of play starts from just £6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bowring, the WPA COO, confirms that leagues and competitions are expected in due course as well as even more bespoke sessions.

If you are interested in giving Padel a try, the centre is located at the side of the One Call Stadium with ample parking available.

Any sessions can be booked using the Playtomic app, which shows pricing and describes each session.