Mansfield Triathlon Club inspires future athletes at Sherwood Pines

The event, hosted by Mansfield Triathlon Club at Sherwood Pines, was designed to introduce young people to the world of multi-sport, and proved to be an outstanding success, offering a fun yet challenging experience for children aged 6 - 16 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its emphasis on skill-building and inclusivity, the event gave current junior members and first timers a chance to learn new skills, while gaining valuable lessons in teamwork, determination, and resilience.

Under the guidance of qualified coaches from Mansfield Triathlon Club, participants were given a unique opportunity to discover the joys of multisport, learning the fundamentals of each discipline. For many, it was their first taste of the multi-sport world, and judging by the smiles and excitement on their faces, it won’t be the last!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the event was the mini-duathlon, where participants took on a demanding off-road course. The mini-duathlon consisted of a run, followed by a bike ride, and finishing with another run—a format that tested endurance and agility, while providing a taste of what it’s like to compete in a full duathlon event.

Mansfield Triathlon Club Have a Go participants with their well earned medals!

Despite the challenging terrain, there were some impressive displays of running and cycling. The off-road course at Sherwood Pines, known for its hilly tracks and natural obstacles, made the event even more exciting, pushing the kids to dig deep and push their limits.

Yet, no matter the age or ability, every participant tackled the course with incredible determination, cheering each other on and supporting their peers. The spirit of sportsmanship was palpable, with children crossing the finish line with huge smiles, proudly clutching their medals—a fitting reward for their incredible efforts.

With the support of Mansfield Triathlon Club’s coaches, and fantastic volunteers, every child had the opportunity to shine. The coaches made sure to foster an atmosphere of encouragement and positivity, creating a space where children could develop skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events like these are vital for building the next generation of athletes. By introducing children to multi-sport activities early on, Mansfield Triathlon Club is nurturing a passion for sport that will serve them for years to come.

As they have done for many years and will continue to, Mansfield Triathlon Club deliver bike and run sessions at Forest Town Arena every Saturday 9am - 11am.

The cycling track offers a fantastic opportunity for local children to continue to develop new skills in a safe and confidence-building environment. Anyone that is interested in their child attending, should direct their interest to the clubs Facebook or Instagram account, where a coach will be able to provide you with some more information.