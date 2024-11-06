Mansfield Triathlon Club inspires future athletes at Sherwood Pines
With its emphasis on skill-building and inclusivity, the event gave current junior members and first timers a chance to learn new skills, while gaining valuable lessons in teamwork, determination, and resilience.
Under the guidance of qualified coaches from Mansfield Triathlon Club, participants were given a unique opportunity to discover the joys of multisport, learning the fundamentals of each discipline. For many, it was their first taste of the multi-sport world, and judging by the smiles and excitement on their faces, it won’t be the last!
The highlight of the event was the mini-duathlon, where participants took on a demanding off-road course. The mini-duathlon consisted of a run, followed by a bike ride, and finishing with another run, a format that tested endurance and agility, while providing a taste of what it’s like to compete in a full duathlon event.
Despite the challenging terrain, there were some impressive displays of running and cycling. The off-road course at Sherwood Pines, known for its hilly tracks and natural obstacles, made the event even more exciting, pushing the kids to dig deep and push their limits.
Yet, no matter the age or ability, every participant tackled the course with incredible determination, cheering each other on and supporting their peers. The spirit of sportsmanship was palpable, with children crossing the finish line with huge smiles, proudly clutching their medals - a fitting reward for their incredible efforts.
With the support of Mansfield Triathlon Club’s coaches and fantastic volunteers, every child had the opportunity to shine. The coaches made sure to foster an atmosphere of encouragement and positivity, creating a space where children could develop skills in a safe and supportive environment.
Events like these are vital for building the next generation of athletes. By introducing children to multi-sport activities early on, Mansfield Triathlon Club is nurturing a passion for sport that will serve them for years to come.
As they have done for many years and will continue to, Mansfield Triathlon Club deliver bike and run sessions at Forest Town Arena every Saturday 9am - 11am.
The cycling track offers a fantastic opportunity for local children to continue to develop new skills in a safe and confidence-building environment.