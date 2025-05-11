Mansfield teen wins silver at British Youth Fencing Championships

Dylan Helme

Fourteen-year-old Dylan Helme from Mansfield has earned national recognition after winning a silver medal at the British Youth Fencing Championships held in Sheffield last weekend.

Dylan, a student at The Brunts Academy, competed in the under-14 Boys Epee category, showcasing exceptional skill and focus throughout the tournament. The event attracts the top young fencers from across the UK, with Dylan advancing through a series of intense bouts to reach the final. He secured his place at the national finals after winning his regional qualifier earlier this year, beating out top competitors from across the East Midlands.

“I’m really proud of how I fenced,” Dylan said. “I’ve been working hard all season, and it feels great to see that pay off.”

Dylan is a member of Wingerworth Fencing Club, where he trains under coach Paul Williams, who praised his performance: “Dylan has made huge progress this season. His focus and determination were outstanding throughout the competition.”

Dylan and his family also expressed their gratitude to Mansfield District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, and The Armchair Club for their continued support of his sporting journey.