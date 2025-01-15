Mansfield teen boxer targets the national stage in 2025

Will Bingham with Neil Huntley

Mansfield teenager Will Bingham is well known locally but aims to establish himself even more firmly on the regional combat sports scene during 2025 as he plans a professional career in MMA and kickboxing, in both of which he remains undefeated on home soil.

‘I was delighted to receive Mansfield’s Young Sportsperson of the Year Award for 2024,’ said Bingham, who turns eighteen next July. ‘I had a successful year with the highlight being participating in the WFC world combat championships in Hungary in May for the second year running as part of the squad from Revolution Gym in Sutton-in-Ashfield where I’ve been training under Neil Huntley for the last three years. I was proud to bring home a gold in both kickboxing and MMA and take joint ninth place out of 350 competitors at the tournament along with teammate Daisy Fisher.’

Bingham’s two golds contributed to Revolution’s medal haul of thirty including eleven golds and fourteen silvers which placed the North Notts team second out of sixty-two competing clubs.

‘I specialise in MMA and K1, which is a type of full contact kickboxing with short hopefully explosive full contact matches fought over three, three-minute rounds,’ explained Bingham, adding, ‘I absolutely love it. I’m at Revolution most days doing classes or working out in the gym. Neil provides fantastic opportunities for me to spar with talented opponents, sometimes older and more experienced which ensures that I continue developing. I love preparing for upcoming fights and enjoy coaching younger fighters to prepare mentally for their bout and then supporting them in their corner.’ Huntley is complimentary about Bingham. ‘His story is one unbelievable rise. He’s one of the best athletes I’ve had the pleasure to coach. Shaping that skill set and watching him develop is scary to watch given the potential you have, to the top we go.’

Will Bingham Tournament Winner

Throughout 2024 Bingham continued to reap success both at Revolution’s home shows where he won and retained the RECC British title and won his debut amateur MMA bout at the BMF show at Barnsley Metrodome. He then remained undefeated in a K1 bout in September and in October followed this up with a first-round knockout in his second amateur MMA bout with BMF. ‘I finished the year winning the ISKA K1 English title in my 70kg weight group. Then in December I was honoured to receive the young sports person award from a group of businesspeople keen to support local athletes. I want to thank everyone who has helped me achieve my goals these last two incredible years.’

A sports science student at West Notts College who works part-time at his local Curry’s ‘partly to help fund the many extra training and competing expenses’, Bingham is looking to expand his range of sponsors to guarantee success throughout 2025. ‘I’m grateful to my existing sponsors for their generosity so many thanks to Heartfeltz, Eurotec, Amazon Websites and Lottie’s Bakes. I’ll do my absolute best to prove it’s a wise investment.’

For the third consecutive year Bingham plans to join the Revolution squad competing in the Hungary World Championships this spring. If interested in sponsoring Will contact Claire Bingham 07538 379397.