The Championships took place from the 17th to 23rd March in Torun, Poland.

In his first international competition, and in his final year in his age group, middle distance star Paul Wright ran with the confidence of a superb winter behind him to win a fabulous silver medal in the M35 800 metres. After an excellent display of front running Paul comfortably qualified for the final in 1.59.39. In the final the following day Paul had the challenging task of taking on former Polish senior international Adam Czerwinski whose season best was a full 5 seconds faster than the next athlete.

Undeterred, Paul set a blistering pace that only the Polish athlete was able to keep up with. Adam moved clear going into the final lap and with a chasing pack closing in Paul ran strongly over the last 200 metres to claim the silver medal in 1.56.36.

Martin White, Paul Wright and Stef Wilcockson at Torun

Next up was Hurdles coach Stef Wilcockson and before taking on his preferred event he completed two impressive races in the M35 200 securing a surprise semi final slot finishing 4th in his heat in 24.38. In a tight inside lane, he again performed well in the semi final with another 4th place in 24.67.

The following day Stef qualified comfortably for the M35 60 metre hurdles in a time of 8.98 despite clipping a hurdle early in the race. Just a couple of hours later he ran the race of his life to finish in an impressive 5th place in a new personal best time of 8.75 seconds and in a photo finish only 0.01 of a second from a bronze medal. On the final day of competition Stef helped team GB secure a terrific silver medal in the M35 4 x 200 relay.

Making it three silver medals for the Mansfield athletes was sprints coach Martin White who ran a commanding leg to set the GB team up in the M50 4 x 200 relay. Earlier in the week Martin recorded a seasons best time in the M50 60 metres in 7.96 to qualify for the semi final and in the 200 metres he recorded 25.60.

Back in the UK the club continues to see athletes racing across the country with several athletes racing over 10K. Jordan Boam made the long trip to St Albans to race and was rewarded with a superb 2nd place in 34.25 on in his words a far from ideal course.

Dan Nugent ran in the Cheshire Elite 10K recording 34.00, at Chesterfield George Holden finished in 36.59, Richard Holden 40.09 and Greg Holden 41.13. The Derby 10K was raced in challenging weather conditions however recent recruit Katie Leese put in an impressive PB performance of 41.09. Adam Wright raced to 35.55, Jason Taylor 43.19 and Wayne Lowe 43.29.