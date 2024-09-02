Mansfield masters pick up medals on a global stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four Mansfield Harriers made the journey to Gothenburg in Sweden to compete in this years World Masters Athletics Championships. With Masters athletics continually developing the standard has become exceptional and the Mansfield athletes put in superb performances coming away with two global medals.

Rachel Wilcockson earned a fantastic silver medal in the W35 Hammer, recording a best throw of 52.90 metres. The competition was won by the Swedish Senior Record Holder in a Championship Best Performance. Kristian Watson competed in the Half Marathon on an incredibly challenging course recording 72.04 for 16th overall, 6th in the M40 age group and picked up a team silver medal with Team GB.

Stef Wilcockson was 4th in his M35 400m Hurdles heat in a time of 58.14 seconds and just missed out on the final finishing in 10th position overall. Claire Watson competed in the F40 1500 and put in a strong run in her heat to record 5.58

The Mid Cheshire 5K is held twice a year in the spring and summer, it is one of the highest profile 5K races in the country and with its base at Kingsley and the course being at a fantastic location in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.

Rachel Wilcockson world silver in the Hammer

To further enhance the quality of the race it also included a Masters international between England and Wales. Mansfield Harriers travelled in numbers to the event with a strong team of athletes looking to come away with very fast times.

Two of Mansfield’s recent recruits were to the fore in the ladies race. England international Samantha Harrison put in a superb display of road racing as she took the win in 15.14. Returning to racing after nearly a year out due to injury Sam was very close to her course record of 15.11 and will now use this race as a springboard for more international honours over the coming years.

Hayley Gill recorded a massive personal best time of 17.15 also taking the W45 age group and beating all the international athletes in the age group. Juniors Charley Whysall 17.55, Grace Manson 18.11 and Amelia Arbon 19.45 were the next three athletes in with Amelia recording a new best time, the other two very close to a new personal best. Gillian Newbould was the next home and she was delighted to record her first sub 21 time with 20.51.

Louise Rowley 21.29, Amy Newbould 21.38 were both close to best times with Lilly Adkins recording a big personal best of 24.10. Completing the Mansfield ladies, Barbara Stevens had the honour of being selected for the England W65 team and a superb effort saw her dip under her pre-race target recording 22.58.

Three of the clubs outstanding young athletes recorded phenomenal times in the race with Under 17 Jacob Nugent first home recoding 15.03 and he will be looking for a sustained period of training and racing. Under 20 Ed Sankey had a fantastic battle with Jacob and came home in 15.09 with another Under 17 Jude Ryan finishing in 15.24. Jan Bailey had his best run of the year to record 15.33 also placing 3rd M45 and also beat several of the international competitors.

Jordan Boam was next home putting in a pleasing run after recent illness recording 16.16 with Simon Fisher clocking a new best of 16.29. Ollie McClemens has been in great form of late and the Under 15 athlete dipped under 17 for the first time recording 16.56. Ben McClemens recorded 18.07 with Stuart Whysall and Tom Newbould also recording personal bests with 19.18 and 20.06 respectively.

Craig Parsons raced in the Blackpool Night run and put in a great performance placing 115th out of over 2600 runners recording 35.02 for the 7.5K course.

One of the last summer graded Track and Field Open Meetings is the Stars of the Future competition at Charnwood which this year was held in challenging conditions. Highlight of the day for the club was Olivia Wrights massive personal best over 800 recording 2.23.93 a time that is only 0.2 seconds away from the long standing Under 13 club record.

Also, in the 800 a strong run from Paul Wright saw him win the A race in 1.57.52 with Eddie Holden recording 2.07.42, Beth Hamilton 2.20.88, Florence Kenney 2.23.11 and Amelia Arbon 2.31.36 after recording 47.49 for 300.

Three personal bests were recorded in the 1500 from Amy Newbould 5.33.84, Lauren Pate 5.55.75 and Evelyn Wheat 6.26.02 with Esme Evans clocking 2.03.82 for a PB in the 600. The 3000 metres saw Jack Pares record a new best of 9.39.56, Dan Wheat 9.44.48, Isla Millns a new best of 11.21.07 and Emily Pares 11.33.92.

Sophie Peet had a busy afternoon recording 12.80 for a new best time over 75 metre Hurdles, leaping to 3.84 metres in the Long Jump and launching the Shot to 8.04 metres with Xander Arbon the only other throws athlete recording 23.32 for the Javelin.

In the sprints Jess Waters continues her superb season winning the 100 metres in a windy 12.14 seconds with Scarlet Jane also impressing with a windy time of 13.18 also recording 44.14 for 300 metres. Freddie Heath recorded PB’s in both the 100 and 200 with 12.22 and 25.54. Jack Dawson ran a PB of 13.20 for 100, plus 28.47 for 200 with Rowan Tomsett 27.31 for 200 and 3.89 metres for the Long Jump.