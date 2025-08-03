Mansfield Harriers to the fore at the Abbey Dash

Charley Whysall, Abbey Dash female winner

The Newstead Abbey Dash is an annual event held within the grounds of the Abbey, over a distance of 5K. The excellent annual event is organised by the Redhill Road Runners club and this year the race incorporated the Nottinghamshire County Championship for the distance with a massive turnout from Mansfield Harriers. The club had plenty of athletes to the fore in both the overall race and County Championships with many of the clubs highly talented juniors taking the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Jacob Nugent continues his superb road season and a strong second half saw him pull away from the field to take the win in 15.24 and fellow Under 20 athlete Ed Sankey also had a terrific run for second overall with the two athletes taking the gold and silver in the Under 20 and Open County Championship respectively. Not to be outdone two of Mansfield brightest stars Charley Whysall and Evie Clifton took first and second in the ladies race. Remarkably both are still Under 15, both coming away with personal bests on the undulating course recording 17.39 and 18.01. In the County championship Charley and Evie claimed the Gold and Silver medals in two categories, Under 17 and open. Making her club debut Emily Gelipter showed what an asset she will be going forward as she placed 4th overall and first Master 35 with Barbara Stevens claiming the Master 65 age group win in both the Dash and County Championship, a remarkable 8 minutes in front of second place.

In the County Championship race Chris Kilburn continues his recent superb form as he took Masters 35 gold in 16.03, with James Hickman taking Gold in the Under 17 age group recording 16.44, in a tight race Oliver McClemens took Bronze in 16.52. Further County medals were awarded to Reece Carver Under 20 Bronze 16.32, Dave Cass M45 Silver 16.40, Jonny Lowe Bronze M55 18.55, Amy Newbould Bronze Under 20 22.37 and Tina Copcutt Silver F65 34.05.

Mansfield Junior women continued to put in impressive races with Under 15 athletes Myannie Westwood 19.42 and Isla Millns 19.44 also under the 20 minute barrier, Under 17 Emily Pares just outside recording 20.16 and Under 20 Katrina Prior 20.39. Helen Jones continues her recent fine form as she prepares for races later in the year recording 20.26, followed by Cristina Dinescu 21.08, Gillian Newbould 21.47 and Sam Brown 21.57. Natasha Carver ran strongly for 22.51, making her club debut Freya Strom recorded 23.29, Penny Westwood 25.52, and Claire Watson 28.09.

Jacob Nugent, winner of the Abbey Dash

The terrific performances from the juniors continued with Under 17’s Charlie Taylor recording 17.14, Luke McGarry-Kirk recording a new best of 17.36 as did Oliver Buglass who finished in 18.09. Under 13 Jack Whysall showed great determination to record a new best time of 18.53 with Under 15 athletes Minhea Radu and James Govier recording new best times of 19.27 and 19.34 respectively. Teddy Macintyre recorded 19.52 and Oliver Adams 21.34.

The Mansfield men continue to put in impressive runs with Mike Blair finishing 12th overall in 16.16, Matt Bottomore 16.55, Dan Trainor 17.34, Jamie Macintyre 18.13, Simon Kelley 18.22, Fraser Bain 18.54, Ben McClemens 19.09, Andy Walker 19.33, Jack Cooke 19.45 all under the 20 minute barrier. Tom Newbould edges closer to that elusive sub 20 recording 20.06, Jason Taylor came home in 20.38 followed by Geoff Bottomore 21.20, Paul Castledine 21.30, Thomas Newbould 21.41, George Denton 21.43, Phil Beardsley 22.50, Mark Burr 22.54, Joe Troman 22.55, Craig Parsons 23.20, Lee Westwood 24.12, Ian Neale 25.03, Alistair Holliman 25.07, Pete Copcutt 27.29 and Steve Davies 28.05.