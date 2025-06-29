Mansfield Harriers to be well represented at the English Schools Championships

Olivia Wright recording a new personal best whilst representing the County.

This year the English Schools Athletic Championships celebrate it’s centenary year and a return to the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham with the competition taking place on the 11th and 12th of July.

The Championship is the fourth biggest athletics championship in the world and the standard is of the highest order. Nottinghamshire gets to take 40 athletes each year over the six age groups with a full range of track and field events and this year Mansfield Harriers have a terrific nine athletes selected to represent the County.

Leading the Mansfield entries are 2024 medallists Serenity Joynt in the senior girls Discus and Ed Sankey in the senior boys 2000 metre Steeplechase with both looking to repeat the success of last year. After achieving qualifying times in both 800 and 1500 metres, Jude Ryan opts to compete in the senior boys 800 metres. An exciting talented group of first timers will also represent the club and will look to learn and impress on the national stage. Thomas Harding competes in the inter boys 200, Amelia Arbon Inter girls 1500 Steeplechase, Florence Kenney inter girls 800, Finn Studholme junior boys Discus, Olivia Wright junior girls 800 and Charley Whysall junior girls 1500.

Mansfield had seventeen athletes represent the County Schools team at the Masons Trophy last weekend held at the Northwood Stadium, Stoke. The fixture is a multi-county event with the Nottinghamshire athletes selected from performances at the county schools championships.

Junior girl Olivia Wright recorded a PB in the 800 metres of 2.17.45 with impressive performances from the rest of the athletes selected for the County team for the English Schools. Florence Kenney in the inter girls 800 plus 300, Thomas Harding inter boys 100 plus 200, Charley Whysall junior 1500, Finn Studholme Discus and Amelia Arbon Steeplechase.

The Mansfield sprinters were in great form, James Betts in the Inter 100, Owain Osifo, Tanaka Masenda recorded PB’s in the junior boys 100, 200, Emma Nowak raced in the inter girls 100, 200, Edee Gascoyne junior girls 200 and Charlotte Marshall junior girls 100 where she recorded a PB and the 300. Minhea Radu ran an impressive PB in the junior boys 300 metres, Isla Millns and Charley Whysall recorded PB’s in the junior 800, 1500 respectively and Lily Mason showed a welcome return to form after injury with a PB in the inter girls 1500. Sophie Peet continued her fine 2025 season with impressive performances in the junior girls Hurdles and Javelin with Freya Martin competing in the inter girls Triple Jump.

The third in the series of five of the 2025 Notts Summer League took place on a challenging course at Wollaton Park. Looking to consolidate from the first two fixtures Mansfield Harriers were looking for impressive team performances.

Carolyn Hay continues her rich vein of form placing 2nd out of 194 finishers followed by Paige Hampson 11th, Helen Jones 19th and Kath Malone 21st scoring for the senior team. Gillian Newbould followed in 27th closely followed by Kirsty Huntington 28th, Sarah Maston 38th, Lottie Riddle 41st, Sam Brown 50th, Amy Newbould 61st, Natasha Carver 64th, Emma Mclaughlin 86th, Sharon Armitage 92, Holly Colton 136th and Karen Kowalski 149th.

Alex Hampson ran a superbly paced race to finish 2nd out of 350 with Jacob Nugent 4th, Liam Watson 5th, Dan Nugent 8th and Chris Patterson 9th completing the very capable team. Marlon Dunkley was next to finish placing 19th, Matt Bottomore 25th, Reece Carver 26th, Adam Wright 34th, Damien Saunders 36th, Martin Fickling 39th, Dan Trainor 45th and Chris Kilburn 48th all making the top 50. Simon Kelly was next Mansfield man home in 75th with Andy Granville 94th, Fraser Bain 99th, Dave Savage 107th, Luke McGarry-Kirk 118th, Neil Halstead 121st, George Denton 133rd, Tom Newbould 135th, Andy Walker 142nd, Adam Dodd 145th, Andy Walker 212th, Thomas Newbould 244th, Vaughan Chamberlain 289th and Joe Tromans 299th.

In the team events Mansfield won both the senior and masters men categories with further teams placing 7th and 19th for the seniors and 7th the masters. Overall, the senior men lead after three fixtures with further teams 5th and 12th with the masters also leading and a further team 7th. The senior women won on the night and also placed 9th and now place a very close second overall with two fixtures to go. The masters placed both 3rd on the night and also place 3rd overall. Individually Dan Nugent leads the series and also the M45 category with Marlon second M45. After three impressive races Reece leads the Junior men with Luke in second place. Carolyn is placed second lady overall and leads the F45 age group with Kath third F45 and Amy first Junior